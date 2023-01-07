Abhishek has locked his next directorial's script which will be headlined by Ajay Devgn. Interestingly, in the same action-adventure, he will launch Devgn's nephew Aaman.

Director Abhishek Kapoor is responsible for launching some of the biggest actors in B-Town. Having an eye to see beyond what meets the vision, he knows how to pull & shape up the best talents in the industry. Actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Amit Sadh among were launched under his surveillance. He has locked his next directorial's script which will be headlined by Ajay Devgn. Interestingly, in the same action-adventure, he will launch Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

The source revealed," Abhishek is going to launch Aaman Devgan in his next action adventure, with Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. More details will be revealed soon."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “It’s a big scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months,” the source added. We hear that Abhishek plans to present Ajay Devgn like never before in his action adventure. “The story warrants the presence of a young actor and a senior star. He found this ideal combination in Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn. He has sketched a character that will see Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. There’s a special look designed for AJ in the film and it will take everyone will surprise.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next star in Bholaa which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. He also has Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

