Last Updated 20.01.2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato to release in theatres on March 17, 2023

Set in the seldom-seen city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives announce the release date of the much-anticipated film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The film is set to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023.

Set in the seldom-seen city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Written and directed by Nandita Das, this highly topical film delves into the lives of ‘ordinary people’. If you are looking for a heartfelt, thought-provoking and immersive experience, then put it on your calendar right away.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, its Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Satish Kaushik unveils the logo of his film Kaagaz 2 with Anees Bazmee and Indra Kumar

