Set in the seldom-seen city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives announce the release date of the much-anticipated film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The film is set to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, its Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.

