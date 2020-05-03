Bollywood Hungama

Raveena Tandon hosts a virtual music concert to pay tribute to corona warriors

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network
Raveena Tandon hosts a virtual music concert to pay tribute to corona warriors

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum campaign has been receiving massive support and love from all corners of the country. The actress has been sharing videos of celebrities from all walks of life who have come forward to stand with her in this. For the unversed, through #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum campaign urges people to treat healthcare workers with respect and stop the spread of false reports.

Raveena Tandon hosts a virtual music concert to pay tribute to corona warriors

Further, in order to pay tribute to these corona warriors including frontline doctors, healthcare workers, Police Officers, Government's Servicemen, Media, and Sanitation workers, Raveena Tandon hosted a special virtual music concert titled Corona Heroes Ko Salaam. The music-thon had country's biggest singing stars performing including Kailash Kher, Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Usha Uthup, Mika Singh, and Ved Sharma amongst others. The musical concert was presented by Lions International, the world's largest service organization. Through Corona Heroes Ko Salaam, they also encouraged individuals to contribute to the PM Cares Fund in whatever possible way to fight this battle against coronavirus.

By applauding these selfless services and dedication of our heroes, Raveen Tandon has yet again inspired several Indians to do their bit in these challenging times of novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon launches Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum campaign to stop attacks on healthcare workers

