Amid lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has announced the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor said that KBC 12 is coming soon.

Retweeting a short video, Amitabh wrote, “ji .. its coming back to you again soon.”

Sony TV tweeted, “Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par."

Amitabh, in the video says, "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko."

As per reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have the digital selection process.