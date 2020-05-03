Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.05.2020 | 3:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Amid lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amid lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Amid lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has announced the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor said that KBC 12 is coming soon.

Amid lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Retweeting a short video, Amitabh wrote, “ji .. its coming back to you again soon.”

Sony TV tweeted, “Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par."

Amitabh, in the video says, "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko."

As per reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have the digital selection process.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, says ‘some losses are too personal to discuss publicly’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification