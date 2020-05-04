The Ayan Mukerji directed film Brahmastra has been in the making for a while now, and the budget of the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer has been spiralling. In fact, makers of the film Dharma Productions have been grappling with the situation trying to curb costs while still making the release date of the film. However, now we hear that Brahmastra might just be delayed even further. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the budget for the Karan Johar production has spiralled out of control with the Coronavirus pandemic stalling things. Given the current lockdown situation and the long wait for the film to hit screens, the budget seems to have escalated.

Commenting on the development a source close to the film says, “Currently there are about 40 more days of shoot left and given the lock down situation, it does not look like the shoot will start any time soon. Given this delay so far the budget of Brahmastra has overshot by a wide margin. The movie is high on VFX and a major chunk of VFX is still pending which includes the stuff shot with Shah Rukh Khan at a studio in Mumbai, and the plot that unfolds in Manali and Varanasi.”

Prod the source for details and he continues, “As of now, Karan is looking to re-work the economics of the film. The members of the film’s cast as well as director, viz. Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, aware of the ground realities, have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut to make the project viable. In lieu of the diminished pay, Dharma Productions is contemplating offering them a profit share in the film’s success. However details of the same have not yet been worked out.”

Given the current situation of lockdown due to the Coronavirus and the fact that it will still take a few months to get things back on track, Brahmastra seems to be precariously perched. In fact, industry buzz states that the film in all likelihood will miss its proposed release date of 4 December 2020 and a release before June 2021 seems unlikely.

Also Read: Brahmastra postponed to 2021; second year in a row with no releases for Ranbir Kapoor

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection