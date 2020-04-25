Just when the nation is under a lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic and there's much scare in the minds of people about the situation, we have Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon who has come forward with a special campaign titled #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum on her Instagram handle. The initiative is expected to go a long way in not just pushing everyone to be positive but also stop the spread of false rumours during these challenging times.

As an important part of the campaign, Raveena Tandon wants to bring attention to the bravery of doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly day and night for the betterment of society and saving us all from the deadly disease. The actress urges everyone to stop the violence and hatred being thrown at them from different sections of the society and rather applaud them for being on the frontfoot battling Covid - 19. In a special video, she is seen talking about giving out love and respect to these medical forces. As she salutes the efforts of these doctors and nurses, the ace performer requests everyone to do the same.

Opening up about her special campaign, Raveena Tandon said in an official statement, "I feel it's extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out everyday and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven't met their families to keep us and our families safe and that's why through my campaign - #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I'm hopeful we will all see the light sooner together."

Sharing the campaign video on social media, Raveena Tandon has nominated her friends from all walks of life including Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Saina Nehwal, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and more. It will be amazing to watch our favourites celebs come forward and support this special initiative.