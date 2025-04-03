Akhil Sachdeva on his upcoming song ‘Tu Chaand Hai’, “Mawra Hocane adds an extra layer of beauty to its essence”

Singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is set to release his latest song, ‘Tu Chaand Hai’, featuring Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. The track marks her Hindi music video debut and is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, under Novice Records.

Speaking about the song, Akhil Sachdeva shared, “‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on. It carries emotions that I deeply connect with. The melody and lyrics were so in sync and required a raw voice to express those selfless emotions of love. I truly put my soul into it to bring that out and the song has turned out to be pure magic. Mawra’s presence in the video just adds an extra layer of beauty to its essence.”

The music video was shot in Dubai and captures the essence of love and longing. Composed by Anmol Daniel with lyrics by Noor, ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ combines melodies with storytelling. Akhil Sachdeva, known for songs like ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’, ‘Channa Ve’, and ‘Humsafar’, shared his thoughts on the track, stating, “Music has the power to transcend boundaries, and ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is a song that will touch hearts, no matter where you are”.

The song is set to premiere on April 4, 2025.

