Following the resounding success of Shaitaan, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios have decided to join hands once again for their next venture titled Jhalak, a horror comedy that promises to blend thrills with laughter. The film will feature Aaman Devgan who is making his acting debut with Azaad as the protagonist.

Known for backing bold and innovative projects, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are excited to work with fresh talent while staying true to their reputation for delivering engaging cinema. Commenting on the collaboration, Ajay Devgn expressed, "After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience."

Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak added, "Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way."

Jhalak has its foundation in a true story, adding a spine-chilling authenticity to its humor and horror. It will be helmed by Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster, Jhamkudi. Adding to the creative strength of the project is Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of Munjya, whose storytelling approach has already captivated audiences nationwide.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence soon. More details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced in the coming months.

