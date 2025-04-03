Excel Entertainment is all set to bring an extraordinary tale of bravery and valor to life with their upcoming action thriller, Ground Zero. Starring Emraan Hashmi in a power-packed role, the film follows his portrayal of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, who led a covert mission that changed the course of history. This mission was honored in 2015 as the best in BSF history over the past 50 years. With an adrenaline-pumping teaser already creating waves, excitement is at an all-time high. Now, the makers are set to drop the highly anticipated teaser that will double the excitement.

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero trailer to release on April 7

According to reports, the highly anticipated trailer of Ground Zero is set to launch on April 7, 2025, at a grand event which will be attended by Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and director Tejas Deoskar and Zoya Akhtar. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra. Set against the backdrop of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, Ground Zero follows BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey and his team as they uncover the mastermind behind the attack, Ghazi Baba. The trailer promises an intense glimpse into this gripping true story.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Also Read: Ground Zero teaser out: Emraan Hashmi packs a punch in action thriller inspired by true event

More Pages: Ground Zero Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.