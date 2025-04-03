Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India’s most iconic production and distribution houses, has announced its latest international venture. The studio revealed via a tweet today that it will distribute Bhool Chuk Maaf, an upcoming Bollywood film, across international markets. The movie, produced by Maddock Films, is set to hit cinemas worldwide on May 9, 2025, promising a fresh cinematic experience for global audiences.

Yash Raj Films to distribute Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf worldwide

The announcement, shared on YRF’s official Twitter handle, read: “YRF to distribute #BhoolChukMaaf in International markets. #BhoolChukMaaf releasing worldwide in cinemas on 9th May 2025. #YRFInternational | @MaddockFilms.” Accompanied by a vibrant motion poster, the tweet has already sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors and is described as a quirky blend of comedy and chaos. The story reportedly follows a couple trapped in a hilarious time loop, with wedding mayhem at its core—a premise that has piqued curiosity since its initial teaser dropped earlier this year.

Originally slated for an April 10 release, the makers recently shifted the date to May 9, 2025, giving the team additional time to polish the project and align with a prime summer slot. Industry analysts suggest this move could position Bhool Chuk Maaf as a major contender in the 2025 box office landscape, capitalizing on YRF’s global reach and Maddock’s knack for crowd-pleasing entertainment.

