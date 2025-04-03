Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After ending 2024 with a bang with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he began working on his much-awaited musical opposite Sreeleela. Later, he announced that his first film with Karan Johar would be titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. A few days ago, it came to light that Kartik Aaryan has signed another film with Karan Johar and that it’s a high-concept big budget comedy. The report added that Mahaveer Jain is also one of its producers with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame serving as the director. Bollywood Hungama has now learned of an interesting development regarding the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to star opposite a newcomer in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s comic caper

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers have decided to cast a debutant heroine opposite Kartik Aaryan in this film. They believe that a fresh face will work for the subject and script. All the important parties on the film agreed and work has begun on this front.”

The source further added, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is currently auditioning female actors in Mahaveer Jain’s office. The makers are hopeful of signing the actor that suits the part within a month.”

As per reports, the film will go on floors in October. It even stated that it’s a creature comedy with Kartik fighting a snake in this comic caper.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s only release in 2025, co-starring Sreeleela and directed by Anurag Basu, will arrive in cinemas on Diwali. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, meanwhile, has been scheduled for a release on Valentine’s Day 2026. His film with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is expected to be out in the second half of 2026.

If reports are to be believed, then Kartik Aaryan is expected to wrap up work on Anurag Basu’s film soon after which he’ll start shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Once its shoot is finished, Kartik will begin working on Mrighdeep’s untitled film. In short, he’s going to have a packed and significant 2025.

