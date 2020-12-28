Bollywood Hungama

Rashmika Mandanna signs her second Bollywood film, to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's next

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Popular South star Rashmika Mandanna is entering Bollywood next year. The actress will make her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The announcement of the film was made on December 23. Following her debut, the actress has signed her second Bollywood film. She will be starring alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming Vikas Bahl directorial, tentatively titled Deadly.

According to the reports, the project will go on floors in March 2021. It will be a start-to-finish schedule for the team. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment.  As per earlier reports, the movie will revolve around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour. It will reportedly be a father-daughter story. Amongst the cast members, Neena Gupta is reported to join the team as well.

Rashmika Mandanna has headlined several successful films in the South including Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, and Geetha Govindam among others.

