India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have delighted fans with the announcement of their first pregnancy. On November 8, the couple shared the happy news with a touching post on social media, revealing their excitement as they look forward to welcoming their baby in 2025. The announcement has since garnered warm wishes and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announce pregnancy, baby due in 2025

The couple's announcement featured a soft beige background with minimal yet meaningful decorative elements, including a Nazar amulet (often used to ward off negative energy), a scattering of star motifs, and baby footprints

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship began away from the public eye. The couple reportedly met in February 2019 through a mutual friend, and their connection blossomed quickly. However, they chose to keep their romance under wraps, only sparking fan speculation when designer Vikram Phadnis playfully teased Athiya about her relationship on social media. Their first public hint came in December 2019, with a cozy Instagram post during their New Year’s celebration in Thailand.

Since then, Athiya and Rahul have shared glimpses of their affection on social media, especially on birthdays and special occasions. In 2021, Rahul made their relationship official with a heartfelt post on Instagram, which featured a sweet photo of the two together.

The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their intimate wedding was held at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Since their wedding, the two have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together but kept much of their personal life away from the media spotlight.

