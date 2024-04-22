Kasoombo is a historical saga set in 13th century and tells the tale of courage and sacrifice of 51 villagers to protect their homeland from the invasion of Allauddin Khilji.

Pen Studios is all set to captivate audiences across India with the release of the critically acclaimed Gujarati blockbuster Kasoombo, in Hindi. Following its phenomenal success in Gujarat, the film is poised to enthrall audiences nationwide as it hits theatres on May 3rd, 2024.

Pen Studios announces the release of Gujarati film Kasoombo in Hindi; unveils trailer

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Mr. Vijaygiri Bava, Kasoombo is a historical epic that transports viewers back to the latter half of the 13th century, a time marked by the relentless ambition of Allauddin Khilji. Driven by his lust for conquest in BharatVarsh, Khilji’s tyranny sparked a tale of resistance and valor that would echo through the ages.

At the heart of Kasoombo lies the inspiring true story of Dadu Barot and his band of 51 villagers who courageously stood against the formidable might of the Khilji army to save the temples and uphold the glory of Sanatan Sanskriti. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, expressed his excitement about bringing this timeless tale to a wider audience. He remarked, “We are thrilled to present ‘Kasoombo’ to audiences across India. This film is not merely entertainment; it is a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our ancestors, whose stories continue to inspire us today.”

Director Vijaygiri Bava shared his thoughts on the film’s journey, stating, “With ‘Kasoombo,’ our aim was to honor the legacy of Gujarat’s brave Sanatani warriors and their historic stand against oppression. I am grateful to Pen Studios for their unwavering support in bringing this vision to life.”

Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film as an All India release. As the nation prepares to witness, Kasoombo stands as a testament to Gujarat’s rich heritage of courage and sacrifice. The film stars Raunaq Kamdar, Dharmendra Gohil, Darshan Pandya, Chetan Dhanani, Shraddha Dangar, Monal Gajjar and Firoz Irani in principal roles and released in Gujarati in theatres on February 16. Meanwhile, the film will re-release in Hindi on May 3, 2024.

