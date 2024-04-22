The original film explored the unconventional relationship between Ashish, a man in his 50s, and Ayesha, a woman in her 20s.

De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is getting the much-anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2025, the film promises to be a delightful crowd-pleaser, arriving perfectly between Maharashtra Day and International Workers’ Day. This time, the film will be directed by Anshul Sharma. The filming is set to begin in June 2024. Now, it is reported that Anil Kapoor has been roped in for the project. Interestingly, Devgn and Kapoor worked together in the 2019 release Total Dhamaal.

Anil Kapoor to lock horns with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2; might play Rakul Preet Singh’s father: Report

Pinkvilla has reported that according to sources close to the production, Luv Ranjan has added another big name to the cast. The buzz is that Anil Kapoor will be playing a pivotal role in De De Pyaar De 2. Speculation suggests he might portray Ayesha aka Rakul Preet Singh’s father, adding a whole new dynamic to the family drama and comedic elements. A source revealed, “Anil was bowled over by the concept of DDPD 2 and it was an instant yes from him. The humor quotient in De De Pyaar De 2 is said to be a level above the prequel, with an interesting dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.”

The source added, “The tussle between Kapoor's character and Ajay Devgn is the standout feature of De De Pyaar De 2. It’s a dynamic that got both excited as they have never shared an on-screen equation like this before. The sequel follows Ajay and Rakul's comedic escapades as they strive to win over Rakul’s family.”

The original film explored the unconventional relationship between Ashish, a man in his 50s, and Ayesha, a woman in her 20s. Tabu played Ashish's ex-wife. While rumours are rife about Tabu returning for the sequel, the makers are staying tight-lipped about her.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, alongside Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg from Luv Films are producing the project.

