Ranveer Singh is set to begin preparation for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in March 2024, as pre-production on the film is already underway.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced about a change in the schedule for Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. Originally set to begin production in January 2025, the shoot has now been pushed to May-June 2025. The reason for the delay? Farhan Akhtar, who is currently filming 120 Bahadur, wants to ensure that the project is completed before he directs Don 3.

However, there's a new development that’s piqued the interest of fans eager to see Ranveer Singh step into the iconic shoes of the Don.

Pre-Production Begins; Ranveer's Preparation Kicks Off in March

A source has revealed to News18 Showsha that while the production has been postponed, the pre-production work on Don 3 is already underway. The exciting news for Ranveer Singh fans is that he will begin his preparations for the film in March 2024. A source shared, “The pre-production work on the film is currently underway. And the prep on the same will begin next year in March as apart from Farhan, Ranveer is also busy with Aditya Dhar’s untitled next and recently embraced fatherhood.”

Indeed, Ranveer Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, adding more significance to his already busy 2024 schedule. As the source suggests, Singh will need to balance fatherhood with his professional commitments, especially as he takes on the role of Don, a character immortalised by Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan.

While Ranveer Singh gears up for Don 3, his co-star Kiara Advani has her hands full with other high-profile projects. She is currently involved in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

