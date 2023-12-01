Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was honoured at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Following his panel in Jeddah and meeting fans, he sat down for a conversation to talk about several topics including him taking on the role of Don in the Farhan Akhtar directorial. The previous versions were headlined by megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer is aware of the scepticism.

Ranveer Singh on ‘scepticism’ towards Don 3 after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan: “Continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars…”

Speaking to Deadline, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”

The 1978 version of Don was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role as Don and Vijay. The film was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and helmed by Chandra Barot. Farhan Akhtar then directed by Don in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan in the double role and a sequel in 2011. Talking about the third installment, Ranveer said “Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly.”

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are aiming for Don 3 for 2025. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone. He has reportedly signed Baiju Bawra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

