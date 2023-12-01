comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

REVEALED: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal ends with the promise of a sequel titled Animal Park

By Fenil Seta

The much awaited film, Animal, has released today. Despite the ‘A’ rating, a run time of 203 minutes (that is, 3 hours and 23 minutes) and disturbing content, the film has generated tremendous excitement and is all set to take a flying start at the box office. The teaser and trailer has shown a lot and yet, there are several scenes and moments that are unpredictable and will leave the audience surprised and stunned.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Animal ends with the promise of a sequel. A new conflict is introduced in the end. Interestingly, the title of the second part is also unveiled. The sequel to Animal has been titled Animal Park.

At 1:05 am today, the official social media handles of Animal posted a creative that said ‘Don’t miss the post credit scene of Animal’. The idea is probably to ensure the audience watches the memorable scene that indicates what the next installment will be all about.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is the story of an obsessed son avenging an assassination attempt on his father. The violent action entertainer was released today in cinemas.

Also Read: Animal: Alia Bhatt shares first review of Ranbir Kapoor starrer; calls it ‘khatarnaak’

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

