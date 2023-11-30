The highly anticipated third instalment is expected to be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to return to the big screen in a role that has become synonymous with her name: Shivani Shivaji Roy, the fearless police officer from the Mardaani franchise. According to a report by Zoom, the third instalment of the series is currently in the works, with the script receiving the green light from Mukerji's husband and producer Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani 3 in the works! Rani Mukerji to reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy: Report

The report also mentioned that the film is expected to go into production early next year and is likely to be released in late 2024 or early 2025. Meanwhile, the upcoming film's cast is currently being finalised, with Rani Mukerji at the helm as the indomitable Shivani Shivaji Roy.

For the unversed, the original Mardaani, released in 2014, was a critical and commercial success, grossing Rs 59.55 Crores globally. The film's sequel, Mardaani 2, followed in 2019, earning Rs 67.12 Crores at the worldwide box office. With its captivating storyline, impactful messaging, and Mukerji's commanding performance, the franchise has impressed the audiences.

Coming to the professional front, Mukerji recently made headlines as she appeared in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Meanwhile, her last release was Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway. The film, released in March this year, did a decent business at the box office. Besides her, the film also featured Jim Sarbh and Bodhisattwa Majumdar.

