The film is reportedly titled Dhurandhar and also stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and others.

Ever since Aditya Dhar announced a dream cast of some of the biggest Indian actors coming together for his untitled action drama, the film has garnered ample eyeballs among movie buffs. Reportedly titled Dhurandhar, this entertainer went on floors recently and the film once again gained momentum on social media recently when a few glimpses of Ranveer Singh from the sets of the movie were leaked on the platform. Furthermore, these leaked photos have left audiences wanting for more!

Ranveer Singh as Sardar in LEAKED photos from the sets of Aditya Dhar’s film leaves netizens impressed

Ranveer Singh dresses up as a Sardar in BTS pics

What has piqued the interest of the audience is the avatar of Ranveer Singh. The actor is seen as a Sardar, sporting a turban in some sequences, whereas in a few other sequences he is seen in long hair as he is seen holding the rifle, all geared up for the war. Readers would recall that in one of the earlier interactions, filmmaker Aditya Dhar had made a reference to the film being set against the backdrop of war, which seems to hold true in these pictures.

Netizens drop comments on Ranveer’s looks

Reacting to his look, many social media users decided to share their comments on the platform with many also showcasing their admiration for the actor. “May God protect him and bless this movie to be successful” said one of the users whereas a few other comments read, “This will work”, “Aagya Londa”, “Looking his best”, “Ranveer man I’m rooting for you”, among many others.



About Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh film

As mentioned earlier, reports suggest that the film’s title has been finalized as Dhurandhar. Recently, actor Rakesh Bedi, who is also a key part of the action entertainer, confirmed the title in his Instagram post wherein he shared details of the film being wrapped up. However, later on, the actor deleted the post.

Apart from him and Ranveer Singh, the movie is expected to feature an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, among others. With an enviable team and now the leaked photos, audiences are curious to know what more does the film hold in store for them!

