After receiving much appreciation for his role as the quintessential baddie in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor is all set to return to romantic comedy genre after a long hiatus. Joining him will be Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as the trio embark on a fun journey for the first time. While the Kapoor boy had piqued the interest of audience by sharing about doing a film with the duo, now the film titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi has received its first poster.

Pooja Entertainment unveils motion poster of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

While the audience will have to wait some more to see the characters that the actors will be essaying in the film, the first look poster featuring different footwear seems to have still garnered quite a bit of attention. It features a male shoe stuck between stilettos and a quintessential Punjabi jhoothi, as they are referred to Present and Past representing the role the two women will be essaying and hinting at a crazy comedy of relationship confusion. The motion poster also features the popular track ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ from the 1990 film Aaj Ka Arjun starring Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan. The poster also asserts that it’s not just a love triangle, but a ‘love circle’ further adding to the anticipation. Sources close to the film shared that it’s an unpredictable tale of colliding romances where past takes on future.

Mudassar Aziz opens up about the film

Aziz, known for his sharp wit and relatable storytelling, said, "As a filmmaker, I’ve always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I’ve always been one for wholesome entertainers—movies that bring friends & families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film. It’s lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

Jackky Bhagnani shares details about the film starring his wife Rakul Preet Singh

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi is one of the most exciting films we’ve worked on at Pooja Entertainment. Mudassar Aziz has an incredible flair for creating relatable, laugh-out-loud stories, and this one is no exception. Arjun, Rakul, and Bhumi will bring fantastic energy and chemistry to the screen. It’s a fresh, modern take on relationships, and the story is filled with humor and heart. These are times when we can do with some laughter in our lives and our movies, and we’re thrilled to bring this family entertainer to audiences. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness and chaos in theaters!"

More about Mere Husband Ki Biwi

While exact plot details remain under wraps, the fresh pairing of the lead trio and Aziz’s past record of congregational comedies, have already created a buzz around the project. Scheduled to release on February 21, 2025, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

