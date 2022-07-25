comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.07.2022 | 8:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shoot additional scenes for Cirkus in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will have a Christmas release worldwide. The entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will arrive towards the end of the year. But, before that, the actor-director will film additional scenes for the film.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shoot additional scenes for Cirkus in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shoot additional scenes for Cirkus in Mumbai

According to a report in a daily, Rohit Shetty has arranged a 7-to-10 days' schedule for the patch shoot with the principal cast. Ranveer Singh began shooting on July 21 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The schedule will be wrapped up by July end following which post-production begins.

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release on 23rd December 2022.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh should be allowed 'to be himself' when reacting to his nude photoshoot: 'Koi dikhawa nahi hai unmein'

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kunal Kemmu mourns the death of his…

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in…

Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh should be…

Marvel announces Loki season 2, Secret…

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to return…

Katrina Kaif likely to be cast in Sajid…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification