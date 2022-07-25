South Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, who rose to global fame due to K-Dramas and starring in the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite, will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels starring alongside Brie Larson. Rumours are rife that the actor has been cast in the role of Noh-Varr in the sequel.

Park Seo Joon to make MCU debut by reportedly playing the role of Noh-Varr in The Marvels

At San Diego Comic Con 2022, Marvel President Kevin Feige teased the multiverse saga, one can expect the same to happen in The Marvel considering Brie Larson makes a brief appearance in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel's post credits scene in the finale. With that being said, Noh-Varr was introduced by Grant Morrison in 2000. According to Legend of Comics Geek, "Noh-Varr was a member of the Kree race located in the alternate reality of Earth-200080. He had his DNA altered with cockroach genes to include insectial properties and joined the 18th Kree Diplomatic Gestalt, a peacekeeping group charged with maintaining the cease-fire between that reality's Kree and Skrull races while travelling aboard their ship, the Marvel. However, the ship became lost in the Multiverse, and was then blown out of the sky after reaching Earth-616, leaving Noh-Varr as the sole survivor."

While Marvel is yet to confirm the news, this new leak about Park Seo Joon has excited the fans.

In an interview with The Guardian, Park Seo Joon expressed his feelings and talked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it,” the Itaewon Class actor said.

Though he remained tight-lipped over the plot details, he mentioned that he was a bit nervous at first and added, “I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions. I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

On the work front, Park Seo Joon is best known for his starring roles in Korean dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class. He also appeared in films such as Midnight Runners (2017), The Divine Fury (2019) and made a cameo appearance in Oscar-winning dark comedy Parasite.

The actor has wrapped the shoot for his upcoming film, Dream. Park Seo Joon will be appearing in his MCU film The Marvels (2023). He is currently starring in a variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation with his best friends BTS' V, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik and singer Peakboy.

