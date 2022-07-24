Ranveer Singh practically broke the internet earlier this week. The actor, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, posed naked for Paper magazine and the photos went viral on the internet. While many praised the actor for his bold move, many trolled him. But, his best friend Arjun Kapoor is praising him and said he should be allowed to be himself.

Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh should be allowed ‘to be himself’ when reacting to his nude photoshoot: ‘Koi dikhawa nahi hai unmein’

The Ek Villain Returns actor was at a promotional event when asked about his reaction to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. “The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer Singh kabhi bhi kisi cheez ko karte hai without being himself. Koi dikhawa nahi hai unmein. Aap unhe 10-12 saal se dekh rahe hai," Arjun said.

“When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye,” the actor added.

“And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also,” he said.

Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji TeleFilms.

