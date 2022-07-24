Kunal Kemmu is mourning the loss of his grandmother. The actor on Sunday shared a picture of his maternal grandmother and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram and penned a note remembering his late nani. She passed away on Sunday.

Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, “I lost my Nani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone."

He added, "My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness, joy, laughter, sadness, struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji."

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be seen in Vipul Mehta's Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The film stars Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra.

