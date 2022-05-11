Ranveer Singh, who is known for his candour, in a recent interview, has made some hearty confessions about his favourites and his films. While speaking about the same, the actor spoke about a particular scene in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela where he engaged in a passionate lip-lock with Deepika Padukone, which did not break even after a brick was thrown into the room.

Speaking about it in an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh explained that there are times when you can’t immediately switch off from the scene. He added that in such cases the word ‘cut’ often leaves you disturbed because you are engrossed at that moment. Mentioning a particular scene that became quite popular from the film, where Ram and Leela share a passionate lip-lock on the bed, Ranveer stated that even a flying brick failed to interrupt their kiss.

For those who don’t remember, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela features a scene right after Ram and Leela elope to get married. They share a passionate scene when they are on the bed in the same hotel room. During the scene, a brick comes flying into their room, which shatters the window glass and disrupts the surroundings. According to Ranveer, during one of those takes, the brick had already shattered the glass and it is supposed to have interrupted their kiss. But despite that, the two of them continued kissing. The actor went on to add that is when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also realized the feelings the two actors had for each other.

Although before marriage neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone spoke about their relationship status, after their wedding in 2018, the Simmba actor revealed that they had started dating on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an Indian take on Romeo and Juliet set against the Gujarati rival gang backdrop. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2013.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently promoting Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey, is expected to release on May 13, 2022.

