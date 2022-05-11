comscore

Aayush Sharma bereaved, grandfather of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law passes away

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Readers may be aware that politician Pandit Sukh Ram, who is also the grandfather of Aayush Sharma, was admitted to the hospital last week. The 95-year-old politician’s health deteriorated further and now reports suggest that the grandfather of the actor has passed away.

Reports have it that Aayush Sharma’s grandfather was airlifted to Delhi last weekend after his health started deteriorating after allegedly suffering a brain stroke. A day ago, rumours of his demise started doing the rounds on the internet but Aayush took to the media to quash these rumours.

In fact, the Antim actor also took to Instagram to update everyone about his grandfather’s health. He posted a long note saying, “My Grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain from the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers.”

Bollywood Hungama expresses its heartfelt condolences to Aayush Sharma and his family.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma’s grandfather and ex telecom minister Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma hospitalized

