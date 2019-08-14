Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.08.2019 | 1:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Ranveer Singh to open up about his success story at an event in Birmingham

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh has been hustling hard in the industry for eight years now. The actor, who started his journey with Band Baaja Baaraat, has become one of the most successful actors in the industry with back to back hits including Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. Now, moving forward, the actor will be discussing his success story with his fans at an event in Birmingham.

Ranveer Singh to open up about his success story at an event in Birmingham

Ranveer Singh, who has been stationed in London for ’83, will be sharing his story from a Bandra boy to becoming a global name at the event An Evening With Ranveer Singh on September 1. As per the reports, the tickets for the event cost Rs. 5000, VIP tickets cost up to Rs. 40,000 as the special tickets include meet and greet and photo opportunity with the star.

Ranveer Singh, on the work front, will be next seen in Kabir Khan‘s ’83. The actor is starring as Kapil Dev whereas Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev. The film is set for April 10, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ranveer Singh receives a rose from an elderly woman at Southall, his response is adorable

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rahul Rawail gets hate mail from Mammootty…

Shah Rukh Khan says he has 20 - 25 years of…

Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Gully Boy, and…

TAKHT starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal,…

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor record…

Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari to star…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification