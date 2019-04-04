Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.04.2019 | 6:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Ranveer Singh to NO LONGER endorse Durex, is his marriage to Deepika Padukone the reason?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh who has been a poster boy for a popular condom brand Durex, will no longer be endorsing the brand. As per reports, both the star and the brand have come to this decision on account of two reasons: firstly because Ranveer has hiked up his fees this year understandably because of his increased brand value after back to back hits.

The second reason is that it is possible that the brand now might now associate with Ranveer’s changed marital status. His earlier image perfectly aligned with what Durex wanted to promote but his newly married status is kind of proving to be a deterrent in marketing the product. The Durex spokesperson told media that after Ranveer, they are in search of someone else to take on this mantle. It should be noted that reportedly, the brand’s sales increased manifold after the Takht star came on board and started promoting Durex. Lot of people associate with his energy and therefore not surprisingly people lapped it up.

Durex also increased their social media presence by putting out zany one liners on important occasions. For Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s wedding they had put out this line: “We’ve got you covered. Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it.”

Ranveer is currently in Dharamshala prepping for Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika is shooting for Chhapaak in Delhi.

Also Read: ’83: Ranveer Singh kick-starts intense training session at Dharamshala, all details revealed

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

'83: Ranveer Singh kick-starts intense…

Revealed: Madhu Mantena’s new multi-million…

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 ropes in Bunty aka…

SCOOP! Katrina Kaif CONFIRMED for Akshay…

Ranveer Singh LAUNCHES his dream music…

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification