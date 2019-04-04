Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayoori Jango now works as Google India industry head - agency business" />

Many actors and actress have chosen a different path in their careers after their showbiz careers. Some have chosen to work behind the scenes, some started their own business and some have retired from the film to opt a different career path. The same thing has happened with Mayoori Jango of Papa Kehte Hai fame who left the film industry in the early 2000s.

Now, as per reports, the former actress has been appointed as Google India industry head – agency business. The actress has been working in the corporate sector for a while now. She was earlier working as the managing director of Performics Resultrix, Publicis Groupe. The former actress has also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as their Chief Digital Officer.

Mayoori Jango was a child star who made her acting debut in 1995 film Naseem which had won National Award. Post that, she starred in several movies including Papa Kehte Hai, Badal, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Papa The Great among others.