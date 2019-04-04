Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.04.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayoori Jango now works as Google India industry head – agency business

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Many actors and actress have chosen a different path in their careers after their showbiz careers. Some have chosen to work behind the scenes, some started their own business and some have retired from the film to opt a different career path. The same thing has happened with Mayoori Jango of Papa Kehte Hai fame who left the film industry in the early 2000s.

Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayoori Jango now works as Google India industry head - agency business

Now, as per reports, the former actress has been appointed as Google India industry head – agency business. The actress has been working in the corporate sector for a while now. She was earlier working as the managing director of Performics Resultrix, Publicis Groupe. The former actress has also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as their Chief Digital Officer.

Mayoori Jango was a child star who made her acting debut in 1995 film Naseem which had won National Award. Post that, she starred in several movies including Papa Kehte Hai, Badal, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Papa The Great among others.

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhushan Kumar flags off T-Series’ year of…

Papa Kehte Hai actress Mayoori Jango now works as Google India industry head - agency business" />

Check out: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be…

Arjun Rampal raises USD 515,000 for CRY…

SHOCKING: Google bans Poonam Pandey’s app!

Sunny Leone named PETA’s person of the year

Sushant Singh Rajput turns Google’s top…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification