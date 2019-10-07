The meaning behind the name of Ranveer Singh and Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk, is that it’s an amalgamation of inclusivity and the written word (ink). When IncInk artists Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, and SlowCheeta performed as guests on the hip hop reality show, IncInk planned something special for one of the performances. They transcended the reach of their music and making it accessible to the deaf sign language users community.

Spitfire (the writer and composer of the hit song ‘Asli Hip Hop’ from Gully Boy) is a talent being groomed by Ranveer personally and he recently released his EP, Paathshala. One of the songs from his EP is Vartalap (which means conversation) and he had a sign language interpreter performing the song alongside him for the benefit of the hearing impaired audiences.

Co-founder Ranveer Singh says, “We seldom realize the little things we take for granted. Music is a HUGE part of my life. I’ve grown up listening to various genres and different sounds… Because Navzar and I are so enthusiastic about music, we decided to start an independent label as our passion project. I can’t imagine my life without songs, and there are so many people who don’t have the option to experience music at all! We wanted to attempt to change that. If we make the slightest effort to translate our art in a way so those who cannot hear can somehow still consume it; even if they can’t hear our songs but can in this manner see what we are trying to say with our music and maybe enjoy it, that’s all we want. Every single thing we do at IncInk is all heart.”

Navzar Eranee adds, “IncInk has endeavoured to include artists in the creation of our expression and the sharing of it. We wanted to include sign language from day one with all our music creatives. We want to make it mandatory as a practice and as we look into the future, utilize more techniques to include a larger audience who may not have the benefits that we enjoy when it comes to the arts. The Vartalap performance was a start in this direction.”

