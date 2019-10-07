Bollywood Hungama

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar would reward his co-stars for being punctual on set

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Housefull 4 is a multi-period comedy that stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Every year, Akshay has three to four releases which means the actor utilizes his time efficiently to complete his projects. Even his co-stars are aware that working with Akshay would mean early morning shifts.

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar would reward his co-stars for being punctual on set

Housefull 4 was supposed to be completed in 90 days but with Akshay Kumar on board, the film was wrapped up in 65 days instead. Since Akshay Kumar’s co-stars cooperated and were punctual on the sets, he would reward them with gifts and delicious food. He would casually ask the co-stars about their favourite goodies and dishes and then the next day, he would surprise them with it. It was a way of starting a habit of morning shifts so that it does not feel like a punishment to them.

Director Farhad Samji revealed that usually, a film like Housefull 4 which is shot on a massive scale would take longer to complete. But, due to Akshay’s swift and punctual nature, they wrapped up the film in 65 days. All the actors co-operated and made the shoot effortless.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji slated to release on Diwali 2019.

ALSO READ: Housefull 4: Farhad Samji opens up on working with Akshay Kumar and replacing Sajid Khan

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

