Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Vidya Balan to visit Imperial College where Shakuntala Devi received her Guinness Book Of World Records achievement

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vidya Balan has never failed to impress us with her acting chops and her choices of roles. Now, in her upcoming biopic – Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, Vidya is playing the math wizard that has got us all excited. The talented actress has already started shooting for the film, which traces the life and achievements of Shakuntala Devi in London. Now, it has been learnt that Vidya will be visiting Imperial College, where Shakuntala Devi earned her place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Vidya Balan to visit Imperial College where Shakuntala Devi received her Guinness Book Of World Records achievement

For the uninitiated, on 18 June 1980, Shakuntala Devi demonstrated the multiplication of two 13-digit numbers picked at random by the Computer Department of Imperial College London and correctly answered it in 28 seconds. With this unimaginable feat, Shakuntala Devi earned her a spot in Guinness Book of World Records. And now the same prestigious institute has invited Vidya Balan as a guest to interact with the students.

Speaking about it, an excited Vidya said, “Imperial College is an integral part of Shakuntala Devi’s life, this is the same college where she got her Guinness Book of World Records achievement. I am honoured that I am getting an opportunity to go visit this institute.”

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and is scheduled to release in summer 2020.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra joins Vidya Balan in the cast for the Anu Menon directed Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer – Here is what makes it special

More Pages: Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to start the…

Arvind Swamy to play MG Ramachandran in…

Chiranjeevi reveals how he sought Jaya…

Vidya Balan opens up about the importance of…

BREAKING! Sanya Malhotra to essay the role…

Munnabhai actors Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification