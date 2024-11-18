Dilip Joshi, widely loved for his portrayal of Jethalal in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), reportedly had a heated altercation with the show’s creator and producer, Asit Kumar Modi. According to a recent report by News18, the confrontation escalated when Joshi grabbed Modi by the collar.

Dilip Joshi grabs Asit Modi’s collar during intense argument on TMKOC sets: Report

What Triggered the Clash Between Asit Modi and Dilip Joshi?

The incident reportedly occurred in August 2024, stemming from a disagreement over Joshi’s leave requests. The report suggests that Joshi had asked for a few days off but was met with avoidance from Modi. When Modi eventually visited the set, Joshi tried to approach him, but Modi allegedly ignored him and engaged with other actors instead.

This perceived disregard reportedly led to a heated exchange between the two, culminating in Joshi holding Modi by the collar in anger. According to the report, Joshi also threatened to leave the show during the altercation. However, the situation was eventually diffused, and the two reportedly reconciled.

Not the First Time

The report also highlighted that this was not the first instance of tension between Joshi and Modi. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a notable disagreement during an overseas shoot in Hong Kong. On that occasion, actor Gurucharan Singh (formerly Sodhi on TMKOC) had to step in to mediate and resolve the conflict.

TMKOC, which has enjoyed immense popularity since its debut in 2008, has been in the spotlight in recent years for various controversies. Several long-standing cast members, including Shailesh Lodha (formerly Taarak Mehta) and Jennifer Mistry (formerly Roshan Sodhi), have publicly accused Asit Modi and the production team of harassment.

Jennifer Mistry even alleged that Modi made inappropriate advances towards her during outdoor shoots, while Palak Sindhwani (Sonu) has spoken about facing "inhuman treatment" during filming. Despite these issues, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history, with a dedicated fan base.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah welcomes American actor Kal Penn; latter shares photos after set visit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.