Renowned chef, television personality and actor Ranveer Brar has revealed details about a recent gym injury that resulted in a cervical spine fracture. Sharing an exclusive update with Bollywood Hungama, Brar expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes he has received during his recovery period.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Brar shares recovery update after cervical spine injury: “Grateful for the love”

Speaking about the incident, Ranveer Brar shared, "It was a freak injury in the gym about three weeks ago, where I fractured my cervical spine. In these three weeks, I've made a fair amount of progress, and with another two weeks, I should be fairly recovered and nearly back to normal."

Brar, known for his culinary expertise and affable personality, emphasized how much the outpouring of love and concern has meant to him. "Much gratitude for the overwhelming love and concern that’s been pouring in. It’s very heartwarming and definitely motivates me to get up and running," he said, expressing optimism about resuming his professional commitments soon.

Fans of the celebrity chef have taken to social media to send their wishes for a speedy recovery. Brar assured his supporters that he is on the path to healing and is hopeful of being "back on track soonest."

