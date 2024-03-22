Amidst a flurry of work commitments, Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in India, sparking speculation about her next big project. The globally renowned actor, currently in Mumbai, has been diligently sifting through scripts and holding pivotal discussions, including a highly anticipated meeting with esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action film: Report

According to insights shared by a source with Hindustan Times, PeeCee’s visit to India is solely dedicated to her professional endeavours. The source elaborated, revealing, "Along with attending the event in Mumbai, she has several things lined up for. She has back-to-back meetings in different capacities." Furthermore, the source unveiled Chopra's strategic focus on her production house, hinting at the imminent announcement of three or four projects under her banner.

The buzz around the ‘Desi Girl’s’ next Hindi venture has intensified, with insiders hinting at her keen interest in an action-packed period film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Intriguingly, the project promises to transport audiences to a distinct era, infusing the narrative with Bhansali's signature grandeur.

Delving deeper into the developments, the source divulged, "She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes."

However, it is worth mentioning here that neither the actress nor the filmmaker has confirmed the same as of now.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra asks Malti Marie to say Ayodhya as they visit Ram Mandir with Nick Jonas in new video, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.