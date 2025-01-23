The historical magnum opus by SLB is all set to return to theatres, as a part of its seven-year anniversary celebrations.

On the occasion of its 7th anniversary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is set to re-release in theatres offering fans another chance to experience the grandeur of this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen yet again next month as the film re-releases on February 6. Featuring a stellar cast of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat remains one of the most visually stunning and commercially successful films in Indian cinema.

While earlier reports suggested that the film is set to release on January 24, a day ahead of its original release date (January 25, 2018), latest news is that the film will hit the theatres on February 6. Although the reason for the shift is yet to be known, the makers decided to confirm the re-release date on social media by dropping an announcement that read, “The epic saga re-releases on a new date - 6th February, 2025! Relive the iconic tale on the big screen”.

As for the film, based on the poem ‘Padmavat’ by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the movie tells the tale of the Rani’s legendary beauty and her unyielding courage. Upon its original release in 2018, Padmaavat became a cultural phenomenon, due to its grandeur, craftsmanship, and powerful storytelling. With Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh, the film received much love from audiences and critics.

We hear that the decision to re-release Padmaavat comes in recognition of the immense love and continued popularity it enjoys among fans. As it turns seven, the film’s emotional and visual impact remains unmatched, making this re-release an exciting event for audiences eager to relive the magic of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial on the silver screen.

