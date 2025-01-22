Yash Raj Films (YRF) has secured international distribution rights for the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will release worldwide on February 14, 2025, after being postponed from its initial December 2024 release. The announcement came through YRF's official social media channels following the grand trailer launch at Mumbai's Plaza cinema.

Grand Scale and Visual Spectacle

The recently released trailer showcases the film's ambitious scale, offering a compelling glimpse into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's journey after ascending to the throne following Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's demise. The production values reflect YRF's commitment to delivering a cinematic experience that honors the historical narrative while appealing to modern audiences.

Speaking of preparing for the launch, Vicky, at the trailer launch event, said, “The last action film I did was Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Since then, I have been dying to do action. Mujhe yeh nahin pata tha ki yeh ghode pe bitha denge aur talwar aur bhale chalwayenge mujhe! Everything was new. I didn’t know how to ride a horse and had to learn that. I also learned how to fight with swords and spears. I trained for 6 months. I had to gain weight, from 80 kgs to 105 kgs. In short, I gained 25 kgs for this role. Before we went on floors, we extensively trained in action. Joji and Pervez sir supported me a lot.”

Coming back to the film, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has crafted the musical score, enhancing the film's emotional depth and historical grandeur. Besides Vicky, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Diana Penty. It is slated to release on February 14.

