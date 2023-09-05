The much-appreciated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles has been selected for the Busan International Film Festival 2023. The film, helmed by Karan Johar, has been selected in the Open Cinema section. It is one of the five movies in the section which includes France’s Dogman and The Animal Kingdom, Japan’s Revolver Lily, and Hong Kong’s One More Chance. The program schedule is yet to be announced.

The Busan International Film Festival has grown from Korea's first international film festival to Korea's largest and has become a film festival loved by many filmmakers and audiences not only in Asia but also in the world. The 2023 festival will commence on October 4 and conclude on October 13, 2023. A total of 269 films will be screened this year.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after seven years. The film has received a positive response across the board. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir and Anjali Anand. The film, which released on July 28, has collected Rs. 150.75 crores in India.

