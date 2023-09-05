Yami Gautam Dhar has always impressed audiences with her phenomenal performances on different entertainment platforms be it OTT or theaters. Her recent release OMG 2 received rave reviews for her performance from fans and critics alike. Now, she has started work on her next project without celebrating the success of OMG 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar kick-starts shoot for her next film

As per the source close to the actress, "Just after the release of OMG 2, Yami has started work on her next film which is currently kept under wraps. With such a hectic and packed schedule, Yami didn't get the time to celebrate the success of OMG 2 with her close ones and family. But more or less it is an exciting time for her career with so much on her plate right now."

Apart from this, Yami Gautam has an interesting slate of films and she will be next seen in the caper comedy Dhoom Dhaam.

