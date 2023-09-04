comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja, passes away following prolonged illness

By Dhruvi Soni

The Bollywood fraternity was met with a sombre note as news emerged that Marlene Ahuja, the mother-in-law of actor Bobby Deol, passed away on September 3, after a prolonged illness. Marlene Ahuja, who was the mother of Bobby's wife, Tanya Deol, had been ailing for some time before she breathed her last on Sunday evening.

Tanya Deol is the daughter of the late Devendra Ahuja, a renowned multi-millionaire banker who was instrumental in the promotion of Centurion Bank and served as the Managing Director of 20th Century Finance Company. A source close to the family shared, “She was ill for the past few days and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday evening.”

The Deol family had recently been in high spirits, celebrating the immense success of Bobby Deol's brother, Sunny Deol's film, Gadar 2. Unfortunately, the late Marlene Ahuja's deteriorating health prevented her from joining in the joyous festivities. Reports indicate that her passing has left the entire Deol clan heartbroken.

Marlene Ahuja has left behind three children, Tanya Deol, Vikram Ahuja, and Munisha Ahuja.

Also Read: Bobby Deol celebrates 3 years of Aashram; shares behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Prakash Jha

