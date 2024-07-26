The film's narrative is set to unfold across multiple international locations, with the first leg of shooting commencing in Thailand, followed by schedules in Canada and Mumb.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s high-stakes espionage thriller Dhurandhar goes on floor; Jio Studios on board to bankroll the film: Report

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh is set to embark on a thrilling new journey as he teams up with acclaimed director Aditya Dhar for a gripping espionage thriller. Backed by Jio Studios, the film has officially commenced production, promising a cinematic spectacle of unprecedented scale.

“Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have found their production partner in Jio Studios, who heard the script and were bowled over by the narration. The studio will be going all out to mount the film on a scale that it deserves as they completely believe in the subject and the ability of Ranveer and Aditya to bring in the audience to the big screen,” a source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla.

This high-octane drama is inspired by real events from the golden era of Indian intelligence agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. While the film’s official title is yet to be announced, it is being tentatively referred to as Dhurandhar.

The star-studded cast features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Each actor has undergone rigorous look tests to authentically embody the characters of real-life intelligence officers.

“Ranveer is thrilled to be venturing into the world of espionage with Aditya Dhar. Sanjay Dutt portrays the antagonist, while Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal will be seen representing the Indian intelligence apparatus,” the source added.

The film's narrative is set to unfold across multiple international locations, with the first leg of shooting commencing in Thailand, followed by schedules in Canada and Mumbai. The makers are aiming for a grand theatrical release in the last quarter of 2025.

Director Aditya Dhar, known for his critically acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike, is particularly excited about delving into the world of espionage. “He's deeply fascinated by the world of spies and firmly believes this film will resonate with audiences globally,” the source shared.

With a production budget on a massive scale and a shooting schedule spanning six months, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza filled with high-octane action sequences and intricate plot twists. “After the phenomenal success of Uri, this is the perfect follow-up for director Aditya Dhar. Ranveer is equally pumped to reunite with Dhar on set,” the source concluded.

