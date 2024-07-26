Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is embracing a new chapter in her life as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress has made the heartwarming decision to prioritise motherhood and has turned down several high-profile projects, including a coveted role in the highly acclaimed series, The White Lotus.

Deepika Padukone turns down The White Lotus Season 3 to focus on motherhood: Report

Deepika Padukone Rejects The White Lotus Season 3

Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby, due in September. The actress has decided to take a step back from her professional commitments to fully immerse herself in this new phase of life. A source close to the couple shared with The Times Now, "Deepika is incredibly excited about motherhood. She has always had a natural connection with children and is looking forward to nurturing her own baby. She plans to be a hands-on mother and won't be relying on external help."

Ranveer Singh is Protecting Deepika Padukone For Toxicity

The report further stated that Ranveer has been protecting Deepika from online trolling and hate. The source said, “I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon.”

Speaking of the professional front, Deepika is currently seen in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. In addition to this, before the news of her pregnancy became public, Deepika completed her work on Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham Again. The film, featuring an ensemble star cast, will see Deepika in a powerful role as Shakti Shetty. Besides her, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone declares July as National self-care month, shares skincare routine for glowing skin

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.