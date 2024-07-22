The verdict was taken after the actor filed a plea for joint spot inspection, asserting that there has been no illegal construction on his land.

Indian actor and wildlife conservationist Randeep Hooda has been granted relief from MP High Court, Jabalpur after the initiation of joint spot inspection enquiry for the allegation of illegal construction on the land owned by Hooda in Kanha National Park. Additionally, Hooda’s legal team has issued a defamation notice of Rs. 80 crores against the SDM for false and defamatory accusations.

Randeep Hooda wins the alleged lawsuit for illegal construction in Kanha National Park; files defamation case worth Rs. 80 crores

Post the success of his latest film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, actor-director and wildlife conservationist Randeep Hooda fulfilled his dream of purchasing a property near a forest by investing in a piece of land next to a jungle in Madhya Pradesh adjoining the Kanha National Park. However, soon after the same, revenue authorities ordered the actor to remove alleged construction on Randeep Hooda’s land. Reiterating to the same, Hooda filed a plea for joint spot inspection, claiming there has been no construction on his land.

Offering relief to Hooda, the MP Court, although declined to interfere straightaway with the show cause notice, granted the major relief in form of ordering joint enquiry in spot inspection in which Mr. Hooda or his representatives can participate and point to authorities on spot regarding the factum that there is no construction on his land and further has directed the authorities to supply the old report that was prepared behind ex parte.

Randeep Hooda’s lawyers Vineet Dhanda and Siddharth Sharma said in a statement, “It is unfortunate that a respectable citizen and an avid nature lover like Shri Randeep Hooda has been subjected to a false allegations such as this for cheap popularity, because of his profession as an actor. Moreover the inquiry report on which the impugned show cause notice was based, was also not provided. We are thankful to the honourable court for providing a fair opportunity to let the truth prevail, and also for ordering to supply the old report, which was earlier denied. We are hopeful that the joint spot inspection will prove there has been not a single brick laid on Mr. Hooda’s land.”

Vineet Dhanda further shared, “It is a victory for us as the court has not only directed a re-inspection of the case, but also allowed us to raise concerns of the inspection post the new results. When the new report comes in, it would be clear there had been no construction on Shri Randeep Hooda’s land, after which we would upheld our defamation case for wrongfully accusing our client.”

Being an avid nature lover, conservationist as acknowledged by the UN as well as Indian Government, and a wildlife photographer, Randeep Hooda had always desired to buy a land in the forest. Followed by the release of his recent film SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, the actor took a major step towards fulfilling his dream jungle abode by investing in this property.

