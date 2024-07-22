Indian filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen is set to embark on a new chapter with Her Indian Summer, a mixed-race love story against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan. The project, announced during a recent London retrospective honouring her work, is a collaborative effort between India and the UK.

According to a report in Variety, Her Indian Summer, produced by Kolkata-based Aritra Sen and Los Angeles-based Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films, promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally charged exploration of love, loss, and identity. As Sen expressed, she is "excited" about the film and eager to bring her vision to life. “I am really excited about my story Her Indian Summer, which I see as an Indo-U.K. co-production with major British and Indian actors,” Aparna Sen said. “I am delighted that Alex Harvey and Aritra Sen of Big Bazar Films are taking this project forward and hope to start filming soon.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Aparna on an original story, which will be an English-language film just like her first,” said Aritra Sen.

Alex Harvey said, “Aparna appeared in four of Satyajit Ray’s films, and also developed a lasting friendship with the great filmmaker, who acted as a mentor at the start of her own directorial career.”

The London retrospective, organized by the Bengal Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Big Bazaar Films, offered a platform to celebrate Sen's contributions to cinema. The screening of a restored print of 36 Chowringhee Lane, spearheaded by Kunal Kapoor, was a particular highlight for the director, who praised the restoration for bringing out the film's visual richness.

