Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, known both for his blockbuster movies and chartbusting songs, has signed a global recording deal with the popular music label Warner Music India, in the next chapter of his artist career. Signing with Warner Music India will enable Khurrana to access the label's global ecosystem, helping him connect with audiences and artists beyond India’s borders. The first release from this partnership is expected to drop next month.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Ayushmann Khurrana stated, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence. I want to take my music to a global audience and I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before which is extremely exciting personally for me.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director Warner Music India & SAARC, commented, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we're excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”

Alfonso Perez Soto, President of Emerging Markets, Warner Music added, "Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences worldwide and become a truly global music and entertainment icon.”

Max Lousada, the CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group concluded, “Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen, and he has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I’m very excited about the music culture in India right now - its diversity, pace, and dynamism are inspiring - and we have big global plans for our artists and our company.”

Ayushmann has lent his voice to several chartbuster songs over the past decade, including hits such as ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Paani Da Rang’, and ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’. In his cinematic journey, he stands out as the sole Indian actor to be honored twice by TIME Magazine within just three years, recognizing his work in cinema.

