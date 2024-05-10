comscore
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana faces legal hurdle over intellectual property rights: Report 

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana faces legal hurdle over intellectual property rights: Report 

The news comes after leaked photos from the film's sets, including Ranbir Kapoor's look, surfaced online recently.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Yash, has hit a snag. Reports suggest the film is facing a legal battle regarding intellectual property rights.

Dispute Over "Project Ramayana" Title

The primary production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP, is reportedly in a legal dispute with Prime Focus Technologies Limited. According to a Money Control report, the conflict centres around the title "Project Ramayana." While negotiations for acquiring the intellectual property rights began in April 2024, it appears talks failed due to incomplete payments to formalise the agreement.

Allu Mantena Media Claims Ownership

The report stated, “Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP claims that the rights to ‘Project Ramayana’ continue to belong to them, and any use or exploitation of the script or material by Prime Focus Technologies Limited or any affiliated entities would constitute an infringement of their copyright. The notice also states that Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title, or interest in the ‘Project Ramayana’ material. The production company has expressed its intention to take legal action to protect its rights if necessary.” 

It remains unclear whether this legal battle will delay the film's production. While the film recently went into production with photos of Ranbir Kapoor's character leaking online, the current situation casts a shadow over the project's timeline.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor debuts an archetypal look in the thick of Ramayana shoot; Aalim Hakim brings Ranbir’s classic hairstyle back and leaves us smitten

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

