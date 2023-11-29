Ranbir’s Animal has become the fourth Indian movie in history to be released in theatres in Bangladesh.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is all set to release this week. With only a few days left for the release of the movie on the big screen, it is being reported that Animal is set to release in Bangladesh.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal becomes fourth Indian film to release in Bangladesh: Reports

For unversed, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan paved the way for Hindi films to release in the theatres in Bangladesh. This was followed by SRK’s Jawan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Now, Ranbir’s Animal has become the fourth Indian movie in history to be released in theatres. It also apparently becomes the second movie after Jawan to be released on the same day as the rest of the world.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Ranbir said, "My character in Animal shares some traits with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's protagonists. He is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects," Ranbir said. "But he is also multi-dimensional and complex, with moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human."

"I was really drawn to the script of Animal," he explained. "It's a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is releasing on 1st December 2023.

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.