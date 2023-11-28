Ranveer Singh and out-of-the-box things go hand in hand. And the piece of news Bollywood Hungama is breaking today is also something unconventional and out of the box. The industry is buzzing with a one-of-a-kind brand association.

SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets?

Our sources have informed us that Ranveer Singh is in talks to be the face of sexual wellness tablets and supplements and create awareness around healthy couple intimacy. "Ranveer wants to break the taboos and leave a mark with his brand deals. After endorsing Durex condoms for a while, Ranveer is now all set to endorse sexual wellness tablets and supplements for Bold Care. The brand is in talks with Ranveer and discussing commercials" a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Ranveer is very excited about this contract as it would give him extra energy to go wild with content. "Ranveer stands for energy, and so does Bold Care’s sexual wellness supplements. Both of them go wild when needed," the source told us further.

On the film front, Ranveer will next be seen in Singham Again.

