comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.11.2023 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets?

en Bollywood News SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets?
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh and out-of-the-box things go hand in hand. And the piece of news Bollywood Hungama is breaking today is also something unconventional and out of the box. The industry is buzzing with a one-of-a-kind brand association.

SCOOP After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets

SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to endorse sexual wellness tablets?

Our sources have informed us that Ranveer Singh is in talks to be the face of sexual wellness tablets and supplements and create awareness around healthy couple intimacy. "Ranveer wants to break the taboos and leave a mark with his brand deals. After endorsing Durex condoms for a while, Ranveer is now all set to endorse sexual wellness tablets and supplements for Bold Care. The brand is in talks with Ranveer and discussing commercials" a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Ranveer is very excited about this contract as it would give him extra energy to go wild with content. "Ranveer stands for energy, and so does Bold Care’s sexual wellness supplements. Both of them go wild when needed," the source told us further.

On the film front, Ranveer will next be seen in Singham Again.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday,…

Minister Malla Reddy asks Ranbir Kapoor to…

Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Sam Bahadur clashing…

Javed Akhtar to walk down memory lane with…

Suhana Khan turns singer for her debut film…

Rashmika Mandanna says it is scary to see…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification