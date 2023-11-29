In one of the scenes, Ranbir is seen using a machine gun. Turns out, it is not VFX but was made from scratch.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is all set to release this week. With only a few days left for the release of the movie on the big screen and it set to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur in theatres, the anticipation is at an all-time high. The trailer gives a glimpse into the hyper-violent crime saga led by Kapoor. In one of the scenes, Ranbir is seen using a machine gun. Turns out, it is not VFX but was made from scratch.

The makers of Animal recently attended a promotional event in Chennai ahead of the film's release. At the conference, they were asked about the trolling for the machine gun and Computer-generated imagery (CGI). However, Animal production designer Suresh Selvarajan clarified that the machine gun, which weighed 500 kg, was built from scratch over a period of four months. It will reportedly appear during the 18-minute interval block. “I never saw such a thing happen for any Indian film. It was Sandeep's vision,” he reportedly said.

Ranbir also added, “I remember the first time Suresh Anna showed us the war machine, I was shocked. He created it from scratch. It is such an original piece. It was a great idea that Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Suresh Anna had.”

He further said, “We are not shooting with actual guns. We have to pretend, imagine that if we are operating a machine so large, what would that do to our body, and our ears because we have to keep shooting for hours. I really had to imagine that because the bullets were coming under siege, they were not real. That is the magic of movies.”

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is releasing on 1st December 2023.

